RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on RLJ shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.