RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.00 M-.

RLX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,893,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RLX Technology has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

