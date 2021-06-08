RMPL (RMPL) Hits Market Cap of $261,976.05

RMPL (CURRENCY:RMPL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One RMPL coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001309 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RMPL has traded down 40.4% against the dollar. RMPL has a market cap of $261,976.05 and approximately $11.00 worth of RMPL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.17 or 0.00958219 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.29 or 0.09452061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00049672 BTC.

RMPL Coin Profile

RMPL (CRYPTO:RMPL) is a coin. RMPL’s total supply is 736,696 coins and its circulating supply is 614,462 coins. The official website for RMPL is www.rmpl.io . RMPL’s official Twitter account is @RmplDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “RMPL is a DeFi protocol with an elastic supply model. This means that the total supply of RMPL is constantly changing via a Rebase, the exact date and time of the Rebase is random to prevent price manipulation and exploitation by bots. “

RMPL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RMPL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RMPL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RMPL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

