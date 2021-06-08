Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,395 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $428,556.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $615,806.91.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,050. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $127.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

