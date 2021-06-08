Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.45

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $91.45 and last traded at $91.31, with a volume of 16406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.83.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.91. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Robert Half International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Robert Half International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Robert Half International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 18,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

