Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,916 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Visteon stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.39. 200,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -623.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,314,000.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

