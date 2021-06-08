Robert R. Vallance Sells 4,916 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Visteon stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.39. 200,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,337. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -623.38 and a beta of 2.04.
Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the first quarter worth $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Visteon by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $38,314,000.
About Visteon
Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.
