Rodney Jackson Sells 125,508 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,226.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rodney Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Rodney Jackson sold 5,663 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $283,150.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $38,256.82.

NYSE RXN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. 19,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,533. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

