Ronald A. Robinson Sells 150 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total transaction of $22,582.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,221,416.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALG traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. 29,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,470. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.89. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.85 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $612,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Alamo Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

