ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits Market Cap of $13.99 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. ROOBEE has a market cap of $13.99 million and $1.18 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016006 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00198579 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001345 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

