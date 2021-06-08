Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $24,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $443,766,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 182.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,965,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,771 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,646 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 16.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $491,190,000 after acquiring an additional 591,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST opened at $119.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.15. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,092 shares of company stock valued at $25,150,471. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

