Rotten (ROT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,648.00

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded down 20.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Rotten has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. Rotten has a total market cap of $390,725.21 and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00071412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00026392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.49 or 0.00961132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,092.64 or 0.09698349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050682 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (CRYPTO:ROT) is a coin. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 85,192,820 coins. Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

