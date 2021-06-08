Rowan M. Trollope Sells 30,429 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.32. 641,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,842. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.15 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 687.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.