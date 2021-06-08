Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

