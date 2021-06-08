Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. Halfords Group has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
About Halfords Group
