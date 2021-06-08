RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $32,458.45

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $32,458.45 or 0.99902997 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $62.47 million and $604,819.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,924 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

