Ruff Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $720,837.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. Ruff has a market cap of $6.20 million and $720,837.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ruff has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00026587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.59 or 0.00953206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.33 or 0.09451592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050463 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

