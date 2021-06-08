RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103 million.

A number of research firms have commented on RMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 41,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

