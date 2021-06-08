Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.34 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE RSI traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 1,736,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,656. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,423.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

