Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 228,324 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1,110.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of CGI worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of CGI by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after purchasing an additional 439,388 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CGI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after purchasing an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,954,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,039,000 after purchasing an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $90.00 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $91.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. CGI’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

