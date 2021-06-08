Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 304,487 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 133.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,487 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 2.08% of Sprott worth $20,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $9,422,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 80,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.11. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 21.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.