Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 96,150 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of V.F. worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in V.F. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in V.F. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.91. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.