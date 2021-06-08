Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 417.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708,680 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.34% of Ovintiv worth $20,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ovintiv by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,137,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OVV opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.90.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

