Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Leidos worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after purchasing an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $104.43 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

