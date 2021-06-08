Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 111,806 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,806 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.53% of Argan worth $21,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,248,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 85,186 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Argan by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 12.3% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 347,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGX opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.76. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

In related news, Director W G. Champion Mitchell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $789,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through three segments: Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services.

