Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 25,726 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $19,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $122.83 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.