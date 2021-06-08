Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 47,159 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,159 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $21,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.29.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

