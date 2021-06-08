Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,107 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Centene worth $20,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 31.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 238,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NYSE:CNC opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $74.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,883 shares of company stock worth $2,626,390 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

