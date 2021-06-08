Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 724,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,938 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Dropbox worth $19,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

DBX stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.