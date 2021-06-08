Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,545 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $20,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,422,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

