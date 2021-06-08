Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.18 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.62. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $64.98 and a 1-year high of $138.56. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.