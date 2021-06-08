Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $20.36 Million Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 222,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $20,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 44.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 373.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 36.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 41,200 shares of company stock worth $3,953,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.00. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.93 and a 12 month high of $102.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

