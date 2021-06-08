Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $21.28 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 71,080 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $21,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of RGA opened at $127.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.