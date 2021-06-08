Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.09 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,723 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $22,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.73.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $182.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $189.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

