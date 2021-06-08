Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.17 Million Holdings in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,867,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,980,000 after buying an additional 1,497,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,231,000 after buying an additional 2,605,466 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at $659,086,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after buying an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $127.93 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.05 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.21. The company has a market cap of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

