Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3,607.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 507,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.50% of Highwoods Properties worth $22,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIW. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.31.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

