Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $22.63 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of MGM Growth Properties worth $22,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.61%.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.