Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $20,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after buying an additional 1,794,837 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after buying an additional 326,116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth $101,347,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after buying an additional 253,781 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $318.55 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

