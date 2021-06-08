Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Polaris worth $20,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PII opened at $124.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.86. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 2.01. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Dougherty sold 16,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,977,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,577,385 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

