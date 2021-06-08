Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 236,756 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Annaly Capital Management worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 328,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter worth $45,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $9.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.84.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.