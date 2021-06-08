Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,168 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,959 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.58% of Simulations Plus worth $20,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,960,000 after acquiring an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after acquiring an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after acquiring an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,604,000 after acquiring an additional 53,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.93 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,765,022.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,825 shares of company stock worth $3,807,309. Company insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

