Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 192,081 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192,081 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Alliance Data Systems worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $117.52 on Tuesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

