Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,437 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of The J. M. Smucker worth $20,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

