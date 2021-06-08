Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 65,494 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.45% of WESCO International worth $19,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Shares of WCC opened at $110.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.04 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

