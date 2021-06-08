Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 81,407 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of PagSeguro Digital worth $19,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 10.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGS. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.