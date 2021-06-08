Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 890,746 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 84.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 890,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Ralph Lauren worth $20,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.35.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $120.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

