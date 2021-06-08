Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,022 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Chegg worth $22,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,163 shares of company stock worth $10,495,808. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.