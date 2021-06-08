Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $101.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $28.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 258.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $410.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.56 million to $414.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.82 million, with estimates ranging from $454.69 million to $476.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million.

RUTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.81 million, a P/E ratio of -53.70 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

