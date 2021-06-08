RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

RWS opened at GBX 636 ($8.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. RWS has a 1 year low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 656.04.

Get RWS alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.