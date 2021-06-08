RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.

RWS stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 615 ($8.04). 2,509,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,911. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.04.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

