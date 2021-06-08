RWS (LON:RWS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.71% from the stock’s previous close.
RWS stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 615 ($8.04). 2,509,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,911. RWS has a twelve month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 656.04.
