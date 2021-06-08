RWS’s (RWS) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

RWS (LON:RWS)‘s stock had its “no recommendation” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.58) target price on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RWS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 717.75 ($9.38).

Get RWS alerts:

Shares of RWS stock traded down GBX 29.50 ($0.39) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 615 ($8.04). The company had a trading volume of 2,509,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 513 ($6.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 838 ($10.95). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 656.04.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.