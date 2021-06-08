S Robson Walton Sells 455,954 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $100,246,576.90.

On Tuesday, May 25th, S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43.

On Friday, May 21st, S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41.

On Wednesday, May 19th, S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25.

On Friday, March 19th, S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10.

On Wednesday, March 17th, S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40.

Walmart stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. The company has a market capitalization of $393.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

